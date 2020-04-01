Industry Leaders And Cybersecurity Experts Insight On Marriott International Data Breach

The Marriott International hotel chain has fallen victim to its second major data breach in as many years, after information of 5.2 million guests was accessed using the login credentials of two employees at a franchise property.

Compromised information may involve contact details, including postal and email addresses and phone numbers; information relating to customer loyalty accounts, but not passwords; personal details such as employers, gender and birth dates; partnerships and affiliations, such as details of linked airline loyalty programs; and guest preferences, such as room preferences and languages.