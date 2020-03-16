Industry Leader Reaction To Princess Cruises Admits Data Breach

It has been reported that Princess Cruises, the cruise liner forced to halt its global operations after two of its ships confirmed on-board outbreaks of Coronavirus, has now confirmed a data breach. The notice posted on its website, believed to have been posted in early March, said the company detected unauthorised access to a number of its email accounts over a four month period between April and July 2019, some of which contained personal information on its employees, crew, and guests. Princess said names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and government IDs — such as passport numbers and driver’s license numbers — may have been accessed, along with financial and health information.