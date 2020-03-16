Industry Leader Reaction To Princess Cruises Admits Data Breach

It has been reported that Princess Cruises, the cruise liner forced to halt its global operations after two of its ships confirmed on-board outbreaks of Coronavirus, has now confirmed a data breach. The notice posted on its website, believed to have been posted in early March, said the company detected unauthorised access to a number of its email accounts over a four month period between April and July 2019, some of which contained personal information on its employees, crew, and guests. Princess said names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and government IDs — such as passport numbers and driver’s license numbers — may have been accessed, along with financial and health information.

Jason Kent, Hacker in Residence,  Cequence Security
March 16, 2020
Detection is hard, but mitigation can often be harder without the right set of security tools.
With a continuing uptick in automated attacks that leverage fraudulent and misused credentials, it's becoming more difficult for organizations to detect breaches without understanding more about the transactions that are happening throughout our networks. It's important that security teams are able to continuously monitor for anomalous behaviors, be able to assess the intention of the action, and ....
Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
March 16, 2020
A proactive, security-forward culture is the best way to minimise risk.
News of the data breach at Princess Cruises makes one thing perfectly clear: all businesses are software businesses. Regardless of specifics, software is part of the underlying critical infrastructure that supports every business. Businesses of all types are realising that software is critical infrastructure. When software fails, the consequences can be severe, ranging from inconvenience and ex ....
