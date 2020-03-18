Industry Leader Comments On Truefire Hacked, Credit cards And Personal Info May Have Been Compromised

It has been reported that Tuition website TrueFire has informed users that an “unauthorised person” had access to the company’s computer system, and specifically to unencrypted information that was entered into its website, for a period of over five months. TrueFire, which boasts over 1 million users worldwide, explained that even though it does not store personal information itself, the ‘unauthorised user’ had potentially been able to harvest sensitive customer information as it was being entered into the site.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Martin Jartelius, CSO ,  Outpost24
March 18, 2020
The symptoms described sound just like a normal Magecart attack, or at least based on the same setup. If the company have been leaking credit card details they do themselves need to implement a payment flow, and the sites should have been tested for PCI compliance, so it will be interesting to see where this goes if the issue has been present for a substantial amount of time. ....
Boris Cipot, Senior Sales Engineer ,  Synopsys
March 18, 2020
As always, it is unfortunate to hear when a website has been breached and user data has been compromised. As there is no saying what will happen with the accessed data or what has already happened, I would urge every user to call their bank/ credit card company and find out what the next steps should be going forward. One appropriate action might be the cancellation and replacement of the credit c ....
