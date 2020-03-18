Industry Leader Comments On Truefire Hacked, Credit cards And Personal Info May Have Been Compromised

It has been reported that Tuition website TrueFire has informed users that an “unauthorised person” had access to the company’s computer system, and specifically to unencrypted information that was entered into its website, for a period of over five months. TrueFire, which boasts over 1 million users worldwide, explained that even though it does not store personal information itself, the ‘unauthorised user’ had potentially been able to harvest sensitive customer information as it was being entered into the site.