Industry Experts On Verizon DBiR 2020

109
Verizon has today published its yearly report on business data breach investigations. Key stats included:

  • 86 percent of data breaches for financial gain – up from 71 percent in 2019
  • Cloud-based data under attack – web application attacks double to 43 percent
  • 67 percent of breaches caused by credential theft, errors and social attacks
  • Clearly identified cyber-breach pathways enable a “Defender Advantage” in the fight against cyber-crime
  • On-going patching successful – fewer than 1 in 20 breaches exploit vulnerabilities
  • Report analyzes 32,002 security incidents and 3,950 confirmed breaches from 81 global contributors from 81 countries

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Satnam Narang, Senior Research Engineer,  Tenable
May 19, 2020
Ransomware increased by 2.6% from last year, landing at number three in most common Malware breach.
The findings in the Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) 2020 show that while attack vectors may fluctuate over time, cybercriminals often set their sights on low-hanging fruit. Zero-days may garner most of the attention, but foundational cyber hygiene issues enable most breaches. The motivation for cybercriminals is primarily financial. As the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ....
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
May 19, 2020
This is why zero-trust network architectures are interesting and also why patch policies must include open source governance.
In all cyberattacks, it is the attacker who defines the rules, and often opportunism is the best play in any numbers game. The 2020 DBIR confirms that most successful breaches employed opportunistic tactics ranging from social engineering and credential attacks through to opportunistic hacks and exploits of misconfigurations. This means that we could see a material reduction in breaches if basic p ....
Richard Bejlich, Principal Security Strategist ,  Corelight
May 19, 2020
The DBIR offers a lot of information for security professionals to digest.
The DBIR offers a lot of information for security professionals to digest. One way to use it is to understand how your industry is represented, see the sorts of actors and events that affect your industry, and be sure your organization’s risk model and countermeasures mitigate the concerns reported by the DBIR. ....
Tim Erlin, VP of Product Management and Strategy ,  Tripwire
May 19, 2020
The industry analysis provided by the DBIR is invaluable.
We often think of ransomware as a breach, but the DBIR categorizes most ransomware activity as an incident because while you may have lost access to the data, the attacker hasn’t actually stolen it. While that may give you some comfort, it doesn’t mean that a ransomware incident is materially less impactful to the security folks who have to deal with it. The fact that “misconfiguration” ....
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
May 19, 2020
Errors — mostly misconfigurations of resources — continue to be on the rise as more and more data sets are left openly exposed.
This report further goes to show that attackers do not have to be sophisticated to be effective. We see that only 45% of all breaches in this report involved some kind of traditional hacking and only 4% of the breaches in total had more than four attacker actions. Simple, low-hanging fruit for financial gain continues to dominate this space and shows where so much of our security posture can be im ....
Eoin Keary, CEO and Cofounder,  Edgescan
May 19, 2020
Contributing to the Verizon DBiR helps us as an industry move the dial in a positive direction.
Contributing to the Verizon DBiR helps us as an industry move the dial in a positive direction. We can't improve what we can't see. The idea of "the great and good" in the industry contributing together provides a realistic snapshot of what matters In cybersecurity today. I'm very proud of and grateful to the folks in VDBiR for all their hard work. ....
Mark Bower, Senior Vice President ,  comforte AG
May 19, 2020
The report shows the Great Digital Train Robbery is alive and well.
The report shows the Great Digital Train Robbery is alive and well. External, multi-faceted and industrialized hacking continues to pepper large enterprises at 72% of overall victims. It’s no surprise that web application patters, around 45% of attacks, expose technology services firms, retail, financial and Insurance services and professional services most to compromise. They are the highest ag ....
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
May 19, 2020
Web applications are the most common hacking vector through which criminals obtain stolen credentials.
The report dispels many commonly held misconceptions about how and why data breaches happen. Many breaches and data incidents are easily preventable. Most breaches are perpetrated by organised crime and are financially motivated, not by internal sources. Hacking through the use of stolen credentials, phishing, and errors top the list of actions that lead to breaches. Web applications are the ....
