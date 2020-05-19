Industry Experts On Verizon DBiR 2020

Verizon has today published its yearly report on business data breach investigations. Key stats included:
- 86 percent of data breaches for financial gain – up from 71 percent in 2019
- Cloud-based data under attack – web application attacks double to 43 percent
- 67 percent of breaches caused by credential theft, errors and social attacks
- Clearly identified cyber-breach pathways enable a “Defender Advantage” in the fight against cyber-crime
- On-going patching successful – fewer than 1 in 20 breaches exploit vulnerabilities
- Report analyzes 32,002 security incidents and 3,950 confirmed breaches from 81 global contributors from 81 countries
