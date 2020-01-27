Industry Comment – Nick Clegg Ignorance Shines Light On Poor Software Security Hygiene

Following widespread criticism of Nick Clegg’s suggestion that end-to-end encrypted messages could not be hacked, please find the comments below from security experts
Derek believes companies such as Facebook risk opening the door to hackers by neglecting software hygiene. Clegg’s lack of understanding of the problem is typical of board-level ignorance of application security, and the need for multiple layers of application security practices to ensure that consumers are protected from cyber-attacks.
"We're as sure as you can be that the technology of end-to-end encryption cannot be hacked into" – Facebook's @nick_clegg says he's "very, very confident" that Jeff Bezos wasn't hacked via Whatsapp #r4Today | @MishalHusain | https://t.co/NHsmYG4H4W pic.twitter.com/E4Cf4h1Viu
— BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) January 24, 2020
[Read More >>]