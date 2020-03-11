Hundreds Of Thousands Of Websites To Be Marked As Insecure In Latest Firefox Update – Response From Industry Expert

311 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Firefox’s latest update and its implications for the hundreds of thousands of websites that still use the outdated TLS 1 & 1.1 standards.

With this update, Firefox will restrict access to any website using TLS 1 & 1.1, marking them as insecure. Websites still relying on these standards include those of major banks, retailers, news organizations and other high-profile businesses.

 

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Kevin Bocek, VP Security Strategy & Threat Intelligence,  Venafi
March 11, 2020
Firefox 74 will force them into quickly replacing TLS 1 and 1.1 or face the prospect of greeting visitors to their websites.
TLS certificates are a vital type of machine identity, part of the system of online trust that our entire digital world is built on. They enable browsers and websites to know what can or can’t be trusted, and communicate with each other securely. Yet the TLS 1 and 1.1 machine identity protocols are decades old, and have been found to be vulnerable to a number of cryptographic attacks. Firefox’ ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article