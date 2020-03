News has broken about today’s launch of Chrome 81 and its implications for the hundreds of thousands of websites that still use the outdated TLS 1 & 1.1 standards.

We have known from some time that Chrome 81 will restrict access to any website using TLS 1 & 1.1, marking them as insecure. Websites still relying on these standards include those of major banks, retailers, news organisations and other high-profile businesses.