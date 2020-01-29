Huawei Set For Controversial Limited Role In UK 5G Networks – Experts Reactions

The UK government has decided to allow Huawei to continue to be in its 5G networks, despite US officials warning to do so would pose a severe security risk.
Reactions on Twitter:
John Nicolson was also critical of the “broken” Westminster system after the Tory UK Government bypassed elected MPs and set out the details of the key major security decision through an unelected peerhttps://t.co/kBPPgWksWF
— The National (@ScotNational) January 29, 2020
i: UK government backs 'high risk' 5G from #China. #Huawei #BorisJohnson #NationalSecurityRisk #GCHQ #CCP #HongKong #TomorrowsPapersToday #Trump #ChairmanXi #HinkleyPoint pic.twitter.com/jpONdmX3tW
— Sam Pye (@freddie1999) January 28, 2020
No one’s talking about the Huawei 5G roll out signed off by the UK government; this is a big snub on Trump’s US position.
At the end of the day it is all about the UK’s interest and economy. pic.twitter.com/TCsiZ9Mald
— H.O.B. Makanju (@HOBMakanju) January 28, 2020
Without evidence of #Huawei wrongdoing, UK government’s choice was (a) annoy the Chinese and disrupt our telecoms networks or (b) annoy the Americans and avoid disrupting our telecoms networks. Choice (b) was better.
— John Delaney (@john_p_d) January 28, 2020
