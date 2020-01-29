Huawei Set For Controversial Limited Role In UK 5G Networks – Experts Reactions

The UK government has decided to allow Huawei to continue to be in its 5G networks, despite US officials warning to do so would pose a severe security risk.

Tomer Afek, CEO and Co-founder,  Spacemesh
January 29, 2020
Firms have finally awoken to the damaging publicity that a data breach brings.
Privacy and scandals involving data breaches have been near-weekly occurrences for the past several years, and they show no signs of stopping. After all, the biggest companies have more knowledge of their users than ever before. The tech giants, in particular, hold staggering amounts of personal data on hundreds of millions of users, and while there have been movements to safeguard consumer r ....
Digital Disconnect, Tech Sustainability NGO,  Digital Disconnect
January 29, 2020
Summary appraisal of 5G protocol
5G networks are neither ethical, secure, nor sustainable: • Demonstrated harmful biological effects • Demonstrated catastrophic ecological impact • Clear and present risk to public safety/security • Orwellian mass surveillance / population control • 3,000%+ higher energy consumption vs. wired coms • Multi-domain financial costs and environmental impacts • No-one will insure ....
Jimmy Jones, Telecoms Cyber Security Expert ,  https://www.ptsecurity.com/ww-en/%22%20%5Ct%20%22_blank/
January 29, 2020
Although it’s hard to ignore the geopolitical debates which continue to make headlines.
In spite of the persistent pressure from the US, it is not surprising that the UK has finally taken the decision to maintain Huawei technology as part of the nation's 5G infrastructure - with certain restrictions. Huawei has been designated a "high risk" vendor and as such will be excluded from "core" parts of the network and limited to 35 percent access to non-sensitive parts of the network. Howe ....
Joseph Carson, Thycotic,  Chief Security Scientist
January 29, 2020
However, they did commit to improving security by committing to invest $2 Billion.
The latest news emerging that Huawei will have a limited role in the UK’s deployment of the UK 5G network, excluded from the core network and capped at 35% is surely going to cause some disagreement between the Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance. Irrespective of which vendors are chosen for the UK 5G network they should all be going through a serious Risk and Threat Assessment to determine how to ....
Gunter Reiss, VP of Strategy,  A10 Networks
January 29, 2020
However, operators need to base their decisions not on these opinions but on technology.
The global dispute over whether tech giant Huawei should be used in national 5G networks has created a lot of geopolitical conversations around the 5G build-out, security to Critical National Infrastructure, and generally whether certain vendors should be included or excluded. However, operators need to base their decisions not on these opinions but on technology – the strength, innovation and s ....
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
January 29, 2020
China has in some cases enforced protectionist policies that prevent Western tech companies from entering.
The UK government is making a calculated risk that stops short of banning Huawei from its 5G infrastructure but still prevents it from holding more than a third of market share and from supplying "core" equipment. These cores act as central hubs through which all calls, text messages, and data pass through. The compromise lets the UK take a manageable risk by allowing a potentially dangerous compa ....
