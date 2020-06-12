How Did Babylon Health’s Response To Its Data Breach Measure Up?

Babylon Health suffered a data breach where users of the GP remote consultation service were able to access videos of other patients’ appointments with their doctor. The issue came to light on 9 June 2020, when a user announced on Twitter that he was able to access about 50 videos of other patients’ appointments. Babylon Health has since issued a statement confirming that they had resolved the ‘software error’ rather than a malicious attack. The company later confirmed that their investigation showed, “three patients, who had booked and had appointments, were incorrectly presented with recordings of other patients’ consultations through a subsection of the user’s profile within the app but had not viewed them.