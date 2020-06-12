How Did Babylon Health’s Response To Its Data Breach Measure Up?

404 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Babylon Health suffered a data breach where users of the GP remote consultation service were able to access videos of other patients’ appointments with their doctor. The issue came to light on 9 June 2020, when a user announced on Twitter that he was able to access about 50 videos of other patients’ appointments. Babylon Health has since issued a statement confirming that they had resolved the ‘software error’ rather than a malicious attack.  The company later confirmed that their investigation showed, “three patients, who had booked and had appointments, were incorrectly presented with recordings of other patients’ consultations through a subsection of the user’s profile within the app but had not viewed them.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Toni Vitale, Partner and Head of Data Protection ,  JMW Solicitors LLP
June 12, 2020
The ICO has the power to fine Babylon Health up to 4% of its worldwide annual turnover.
As they are legally required to do, Babylon Health reported the data breach to the Information Commissioner’s Office within 72 hours. Although the app has over 2.3 million users in the UK, it appears that only a handful were affected. This may have a bearing on the level of fine imposed by the ICO which can take into account the number of people affected. The ICO will also consider how swiftly ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article