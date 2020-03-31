Houseparty App Offers $1m Reward To Unmask Entity Behind Hacking Smear Campaign

As reported by ZDNet, video calling platform Houseparty has said it would pay a $1 million bounty to anyone who could unmask the entity behind what the company described as “a paid commercial smear campaign.” The company’s apparent anger comes after Houseparty has been at the center of media reports published yesterday by three British tabloids. Houseparty denied any hacking rumors right from the get-go via a firm statement posted on its Twitter account, claiming that the app “doesn’t collect passwords for other sites,” and, hence, wouldn’t be able to allow anyone to extract this data and pivot to other online services.