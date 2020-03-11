Hospital Devices Exposed To Hacking With Unsupported Operating Systems

402 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It has been reported that a huge proportion of internet-connected imaging devices at hospitals run outdated operating systems, according to research released today. The researchers found that 83% of these devices run on outdated software that can’t be updated even when it contains known vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit. The number increased significantly from 2018, which coincides with Microsoft ending support for Windows 7 earlier this year. A significant number of machines run even older operating systems, including Windows XP, which Microsoft stopped supporting in 2014. The imaging devices include machines that take X-rays, MRIs, mammograms and CAT scans.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
March 11, 2020
However, organizations that still use Windows 7 may be paying for extended support, which may not be clear at first.
If these machines are hooked up to unsupported and out-of-date operating systems, they are in a seriously dangerous position – effectively playing Russian roulette with their cyber security. These machines are could be extremely vulnerable to new threats and will be a direct target for cybercriminals. If 83% of these devices are running outdated software, they have clearly not learnt from the W ....
[Read More >>]
Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
March 11, 2020
For healthcare providers, the best option available is often containment.
Healthcare providers face many of the same software security challenges as everyone else. This includes having an inventory of assets, understanding what software is running where, and applying updates expeditiously. Keeping devices and systems up to date is good security hygiene, but it can be challenging in a healthcare environment. Patient safety is paramount, so an attitude of “if it ain’ ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article