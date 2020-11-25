Expert Comments

Home Depot Reaches $17.5 Million Settlement Over 2014 Breach

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

As reported by Reuters, Home Depot Inc, the largest U.S. home improvement retailer, on Tuesday reached a $17.5 million settlement to resolve a multistate probe into a 2014 data breach where hackers accessed payment card data belonging to 40 million customers.

The settlement stemmed from a breach between April 10, 2014, and Sept. 13, 2014, affecting customers who used self-checkout terminals at its U.S. and Canadian stores.

Hackers used a vendor’s user name and password to infiltrate Home Depot’s network, and deployed custom-built malware to access customers’ payment card information. The Atlanta-based retailer previously said at least 52 million people also had their email addresses exposed, partially overlapping those whose payment card data was compromised.

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Jake Moore
November 25, 2020
Cybersecurity Specialist
ESET
Data breaches happen in a variety of ways.
Punishing huge companies must set a precedent but we don’t want to see any company forced out of business for a mistake which may have been out of their control. Data breaches happen in a variety of ways and many could have been avoided with best practice, simulation attacks and better staff training. However, many are simply unavoidable and bad luck which do not require much more punishment oth.....Read More
Punishing huge companies must set a precedent but we don’t want to see any company forced out of business for a mistake which may have been out of their control. Data breaches happen in a variety of ways and many could have been avoided with best practice, simulation attacks and better staff training. However, many are simply unavoidable and bad luck which do not require much more punishment other than the negative publicity they will no doubt attract. Maybe if the fines were reduced if companies were more open to how they were breached, we may see a change in how they are reported and penalised.  Read Less

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Expert Commentary: Spotify Launches ‘Rolling Reset’ On Customer Accounts, Passwords...

Expert Insight On The Bluetooth Attack To Steal A Tesla...

Comment: Baidu Caught Collecting Sensitive Details From Android Users

Spoofed FBI Domains Pose Risk Of Cybercrime And Disinformation

Expert Advise In Relation To CISA Warns Of Holiday Online...

Expert Advise On Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Experts Warning And Advice On Black Friday Threats

Experts Insight On User Data Of Event Management App Peatix...

Experts Advise To Security Leaders For Computer Security Day –...

Experts Commenting On Hacker Posts Exploits For Over 49,000 Vulnerable...

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.