Home Chef Data Breach: Experts Commentary

Home Chef, a US-based meal kit and food delivery service, announced a data breach today after a hacker sold 8 million user records on a dark web marketplace.The user records for Home Chef was one of the databases being sold and allegedly contained 8 million user records. The threat actor was selling this database for $2,500 and provided a sample showing the type of information in the database table.
Erick Kron, Security Awareness Advocate , KnowBe4
May 21, 2020
This is an example of how companies of all sizes and in all industries need to ensure they are protecting their customer data. In this case, the bad actor is selling the 8 million records for only $500 to $2500, but the cost to the company and potentially to their customers, will far exceed that. While the information may not seem extremely useful at first glance, bad actors can use this informat ....This is an example of how companies of all sizes and in all industries need to ensure they are protecting their customer data. In this case, the bad actor is selling the 8 million records for only $500 to $2500, but the cost to the company and potentially to their customers, will far exceed that. While the information may not seem extremely useful at first glance, bad actors can use this information to craft very targeted attacks to these customers. By having email addresses, street addresses, phone numbers and the last four digits of a credit card number, scammers could very effectively impersonate someone from the breached organization, make some phone calls and request updated credit card information, passwords, etc. using social engineering techniques. In addition, depending on the encryption techniques and strength used, attackers could potentially decrypt passwords. While customers may change their password at this site, the bad guys know that people tend to reuse passwords across the internet and could use these credentials to perform something called a “credential stuffing” attack. This is where the bad guys take known credentials from one website and try to use it to log into other sites such as banking, other shopping sites, email accounts, etc. Victims of this breach should ensure that their passwords are changed at this site as well as anywhere else it's being used. They should consider enabling multi-factor authentication wherever possible and look into the use of password vaults, which generate random passwords for each site, eliminating reuse, and store them in a secure and easy to use way. Victims should also be aware that they may be a target of phishing or vishing schemes where scammers would call them using this information they have and try to get them to give up further information.
Chris Clements, VP, Cerberus Sentinel
May 21, 2020
Unfortunately like the vast majority of breached companies, it appears that Home Chef was only alerted that there was a problem after their customers’ information was already posted for sale online. It’s likely that the attackers had Home Chef compromised for some time and may in fact still have access to their systems and data. They could still be actively stealing customer information. Wi ....Unfortunately like the vast majority of breached companies, it appears that Home Chef was only alerted that there was a problem after their customers’ information was already posted for sale online. It’s likely that the attackers had Home Chef compromised for some time and may in fact still have access to their systems and data. They could still be actively stealing customer information. Without confirmation from Home Chef, it’s impossible to know. The “move fast and break things” mentality of many startups often means that security is an afterthought. Sadly, it’s the customers end up paying the price for their lack of security focus in such cases. Home Chef’s messaging in response has been very terse stating only that some of their data was compromised and that they are investigating while encouraging users to change their passwords.
Robert Prigge, CEO, Jumio
May 21, 2020
Home Chef’s breach of 8 million records puts more than customers’ meal kit delivery services at risk. Whether ordering food or playing innocent games on your phone, cybercriminals are looking for every opportunity possible to acquire user data. The exposed encrypted passwords can easily be decrypted and used to access other accounts including bank accounts, social media profiles, health insura ....Home Chef’s breach of 8 million records puts more than customers’ meal kit delivery services at risk. Whether ordering food or playing innocent games on your phone, cybercriminals are looking for every opportunity possible to acquire user data. The exposed encrypted passwords can easily be decrypted and used to access other accounts including bank accounts, social media profiles, health insurance and more. Other exposed information including email addresses, gender, age and last four credit card digits can be combined with other available information on the dark web to create a “fullz,” giving fraudsters everything they need to commit automated account takeover fraud. It’s clear passwords (even encrypted ones) can’t be trusted to keep user data safe. As individuals are increasingly turning to online services amid the pandemic, businesses with an online presence need to be doing all they can to keep user information secure. Biometric authentication (using a person’s unique human traits to confirm identity) ensures that only the rightful owner can access their personal information.
