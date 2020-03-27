Hijacked Twitter Accounts Used To Advertise Face Masks

Accounts pushed hundreds of tweets advertising a sketchy mask website on Tuesday, according to Vice. Hackers have taken over a wave of Twitter accounts to aggressively advertise a website that claims to be selling face masks and toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic. The news highlights the sorts of unusual steps those trying to make a profit during the pandemic are taking. Over recent days, the number of tweets linking to the website has risen into the hundreds.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
March 27, 2020
Using Twitter as a platform to grow their criminal business is unfortunate, yet unsurprising for their business model.
This is another typical example where cybercriminals are trying to exploit and monetize the current situation. Using Twitter as a platform to grow their criminal business is unfortunate, yet unsurprising for their business model. However, it’s not Twitter’s initial fault, and they are reviewing the situation. The advice is still the same as in standard phishing emails – look out for spelli ....
