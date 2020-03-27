Hijacked Twitter Accounts Used To Advertise Face Masks

Accounts pushed hundreds of tweets advertising a sketchy mask website on Tuesday, according to Vice. Hackers have taken over a wave of Twitter accounts to aggressively advertise a website that claims to be selling face masks and toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic. The news highlights the sorts of unusual steps those trying to make a profit during the pandemic are taking. Over recent days, the number of tweets linking to the website has risen into the hundreds.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]