Healthcare Giant UHS Hit By Ransomware Attack: Expert Commentary

On Sunday, Universal Health Services, one of the largest healthcare providers in the US, was hit by a ransomware attack. UHS published a statement on Monday, saying its IT network “is currently offline, due to an IT security issue.”

UHS has 400 hospitals and healthcare facilities in the US and UK. According to reports, UHS employees have said the ransomware has the hallmarks of Ryuk, linked to a Russian cybercrime group known as Wizard Spider.

More information: https://techcrunch.com/2020/ 09/28/universal-health- services-ransomware/