Healthcare Giant UHS Hit By Ransomware Attack: Expert Commentary

On Sunday, Universal Health Services, one of the largest healthcare providers in the US, was hit by a ransomware attack. UHS published a statement on Monday, saying its IT network “is currently offline, due to an IT security issue.”

UHS has 400 hospitals and healthcare facilities in the US and UK. According to reports, UHS employees have said the ransomware has the hallmarks of Ryuk, linked to a Russian cybercrime group known as Wizard Spider. 

More information: https://techcrunch.com/2020/09/28/universal-health-services-ransomware/

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Tim Bandos, Vice President of Cybersecurity,  Digital Guardian
October 01, 2020
Not to mention protecting sensitive data and PII information which inevitably becomes a primary target in soliciting payment.
Even during a pandemic, ransomware distributors continue to take advantage of the healthcare industry while medical professionals are continuously working hard to slow down the contagion and save lives. Cybercriminal gangs only care about one thing; to profit even at the greatest expense of all. Some ransomware developers have signaled to the industry that they would not target healthcare faciliti ....
