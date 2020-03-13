Half Of UK Businesses Suffer From A Basic Cyber Security Skills Gap

A government report has shown that half of UK businesses suffer from a basic cybersecurity skills gap. Setting up configured firewalls, storing or transferring personal data, and detecting and removing malware, are among the most common skills lacking in approximately 653,000 businesses. Additionally, 64% of cybersecurity firms have faced problems with a technical skills gap, either among existing staff or among job applicants for vacant positions.
