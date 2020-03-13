Half Of UK Businesses Have A Basic Skills Gap – UK Government Report Released Today – Industry Reaction

New Government report, released today, on cyber security skills in the UK labour force. Some of the headline statistics include:

  • Approx. 653,000 businesses (48%) have a basic skills gap. That is, the people in charge of cyber security in those businesses lack the confidence to carry out the kinds of basic tasks laid out in the government-endorsed Cyber Essentials scheme, such as setting up configured firewalls, storing or transferring personal data, and detecting and removing malware
  • It is not common for businesses overall to invest in training for staff in cyber roles (24% have done so)
  • Around 7 in 10 cyber sector businesses (68%) have tried to recruit someone in a cyber role within the last 3 years. These employers reported a third (35%) of their vacancies as being hard to fill
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ben Tuckwell, District Manager, UK & Ireland ,  RSA Security
March 13, 2020
Robust training will help those employees better understand the business’ digital risk landscape.
Today’s cyber skills report shows a third of vacancies are hard to fill, which is concerning, but not particularly surprising. It’s hard to find the right people to fill cyber security job roles, there’s no two ways about it. One big piece of recruitment advice for businesses would be to look after your own, as word of mouth and recommendations go a long way. Similarly, if you provide a supp ....
