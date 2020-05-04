Half a million Zoom Logins Up For Sale At A Penny Each – Expert Reaction

Over the weekend The Times reported that hackers have put more than 500,000 Zoom logins up for sale on the dark web at a penny each.
The National Cyber Security Centre has issued a warning advising that meetings should always be protected by passwords and links to them should not be shared publicly, only the person hosting the call should be able to share their screen with everyone joining.
Over the weekend The Times reported that hackers have put more than 500,000 Zoom logins up for sale on the dark web at a penny each.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]