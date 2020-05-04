Half a million Zoom Logins Up For Sale At A Penny Each – Expert Reaction

Over the weekend The Times reported that hackers have put more than 500,000 Zoom logins up for sale on the dark web at a penny each.
 
The National Cyber Security Centre has issued a warning advising that meetings should always be protected by passwords and links to them should not be shared publicly, only the person hosting the call should be able to share their screen with everyone joining.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Grant McCormick, CIO,  Exabeam
May 04, 2020
For the vast majority of organisations, the most important things to consider are their own policies and implementation details.
For the vast majority of organisations, the most important things to consider are their own policies and implementation details for any video conferencing tool. These will address the broadest collection of high risk areas, for example: SSO and user password policies, meeting password policies, patching operations, etc. Bottom line, consumers should be most focused on using passwords with all
