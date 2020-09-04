Hacking of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Twitter account — Expert Insight

Here’s a comment from leading cyber-security vendor Check Point on the news that a Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hacked.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect ,  Webroot
September 04, 2020
This raises the question of whether platforms are doing enough to keep our information safe.
With the increased use of social tools for business communications, social media security is more important than ever. While the benefits of social are clear, there are risks to be wary of. Once hackers gain access to social media accounts, they can cause enormous brand reputation damage. Unfortunately, in this case, the apparent hack followed a larger hack in July, where attackers breached privi ....
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
September 04, 2020
users of social media accounts should be wary of links sent to them.
Social media accounts, particularly those with large influence, are among the most valuable digital assets around. If criminals gain access to them, they can not only perpetrate fraud, such as asking unsuspecting followers to pay cryptocurrency under false pretenses - but they can spread disinformation, lies, or social engineer others via private messages. It's therefore vitally important that o ....
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
September 04, 2020
Those Twitter users considered “High-Value Targets” such as Modi, must stay security conscious around the clock.
Trust and Security is a joint relationship between Technology platform providers and individual/end-users using the platform. While it’s vital that Twitter’s corporate environment is secure, it’s also important to look at this breach from a High-Value end-user targeted perspective also. Those Twitter users considered “High-Value Targets” such as Modi, must stay security conscious around ....
Derek Middlemiss, Cyber security Evangelist,  CheckPoint
September 04, 2020
To stay safe, users of Twitter and other social media platforms should install anti-virus software and email filters.
The hacking of the Indian Prime Minister’s Twitter account indicates that coordinated social engineering attacks are fast becoming a norm. We’ve now seen several instances of these attacks on Twitter, such as the celebrity accounts hacked in July this year. Twitter has long been the de-facto platform for people with the coveted blue check-mark, such as politicians, journalists, executives, and ....
