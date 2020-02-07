Hackers Using Oscar Nominated Movies As Bait To Phish And Spread Malware

Attackers are exploiting the hype surrounding this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominated movies to infect fans with malware and to bait them to phishing websites designed to steal sensitive info such as credit card details and personal information. This method is the perfect way to get around movie fans’ defenses seeing that many of them are willing to take down their defenses for a chance to get a free preview, especially given that the 92nd Academy Awards ceremonies are just around the corner on February 9th. High-profile TV shows and films are frequently used as lures in social engineering attacks promising early previews either in the form of fake streaming sites or via malicious files disguised as early released copies.

Tyler Reguly, Manager of security R&D ,  Tripwire
February 07, 2020
I have a hard time feeling remorse for victims who were compromised because they were trying to steal other people’s hard work.
Since I work in cybersecurity and spend my free time reviewing pre-release movies, I think I have a somewhat unique view into this world. When I get a new movie from a studio, I’m always surprised by the number of people who want me to share a copy with them, even when they don’t know what it is… they’re just excited by the idea of seeing a movie before it comes out. Something as simple as ....
