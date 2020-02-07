Hackers Using Oscar Nominated Movies As Bait To Phish And Spread Malware

Attackers are exploiting the hype surrounding this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominated movies to infect fans with malware and to bait them to phishing websites designed to steal sensitive info such as credit card details and personal information. This method is the perfect way to get around movie fans’ defenses seeing that many of them are willing to take down their defenses for a chance to get a free preview, especially given that the 92nd Academy Awards ceremonies are just around the corner on February 9th. High-profile TV shows and films are frequently used as lures in social engineering attacks promising early previews either in the form of fake streaming sites or via malicious files disguised as early released copies.