Hackers Tried To Break Into The World Health Organisation – Expert Comments

Reuters broke the story late yesterday that elite hackers tried to break into the World Health Organisation earlier this month.

Igor Baikalov, Chief Scientist ,  Securonix
March 27, 2020
Now it is more important than ever for the cybersecurity community to come together and fight for good.
It's disappointing that threat actors would attack the World Health Organization and other healthcare organizations during this time of global crisis. Now it is more important than ever for the cybersecurity community to come together and fight for good. Technology companies must make their technology available to protect these vital organizations and we must increase the level of information sharing.
Davey Winder, Senior Contributor,  Forbes
March 27, 2020
The World Health Organization is a vital hub for advice, research, factual reports, and response coordination.
The World Health Organization is a vital hub for advice, research, factual reports, and response coordination during the coronavirus pandemic. That it should be the target of cyberattacks during a time of crisis is, frankly, reprehensible.
