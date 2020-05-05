Hackers Targeting UK Universities To Steal Coronavirus Research

Hostile states are attempting to hack British universities and scientific facilities to steal research related to Covid-19, including vaccine development, according to the Guardian. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said the proportion of such targeted cyber-attacks had increased, branding the criminal activity “reprehensible”. There are thought to be dozens of universities and institutions with biomedical capacity working on Covid-19 research, ranging from new diagnostic and antibody tests to experimental treatment. However, it is understood there have been no successful attacks on universities or research institutions to date.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 05, 2020
many attacks will start with extremely well-crafted targeted spear phishing emails
Criminal attackers revel in the weaknesses that humans offer. They are quick to target vulnerabilities, wherever they may lie. Universities will not usually be a key target, like financial institutions are usually, but now it could be argued that the coronavirus vaccine is more valuable than anything in a bank. Universities tend to suffer from other types of cyber-attacks, such as denial of servic ....
