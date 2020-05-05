Hackers Targeting UK Universities To Steal Coronavirus Research

Hostile states are attempting to hack British universities and scientific facilities to steal research related to Covid-19, including vaccine development, according to the Guardian. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said the proportion of such targeted cyber-attacks had increased, branding the criminal activity “reprehensible”. There are thought to be dozens of universities and institutions with biomedical capacity working on Covid-19 research, ranging from new diagnostic and antibody tests to experimental treatment. However, it is understood there have been no successful attacks on universities or research institutions to date.