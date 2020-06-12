Hackers Target The Self-employed With New HMRC SMS Phishing Scam

As reported by TechRadar, a new phishing scam has been uncovered by litigation specialists Griffin Law, and begins with a text message sent to self-employed workers offering a tax rebate purporting to be from HMRC.

The text message informs the victim they are eligible for a tax refund and directs them to a site called https://hmrefund.com, which then leads to an impressively realistic copy of the HMRC government site. A form on the site asks for the user’s email address, postcode and HMRC log-in details. The form calculates a fake refund amount, which in a test by Griffin Law experts totalled £217.17. A noticeable error in the scam was that the £ (pound sign) appears after, rather than before the amount. The next page reveals an online form asking key personal information from the victim, including their card number, name on card, account number, security code and expiry date.