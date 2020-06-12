Hackers Target The Self-employed With New HMRC SMS Phishing Scam

As reported by TechRadar, a new phishing scam has been uncovered by litigation specialists Griffin Law, and begins with a text message sent to self-employed workers offering a tax rebate purporting to be from HMRC.

The text message informs the victim they are eligible for a tax refund and directs them to a site called https://hmrefund.com, which then leads to an impressively realistic copy of the HMRC government site. A form on the site asks for the user’s email address, postcode and HMRC log-in details. The form calculates a fake refund amount, which in a test by Griffin Law experts totalled £217.17. A noticeable error in the scam was that the £ (pound sign) appears after, rather than before the amount. The next page reveals an online form asking key personal information from the victim, including their card number, name on card, account number, security code and expiry date.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
June 12, 2020
This forces you to always frequent the genuine site each time you need to without revealing any personal information.
HMRC scams feel like they have been around since the beginning of time, but the truth is that they still work in luring people in, hence they will continue until we make headway. These scams look and feel extremely believable and the embedded links appear more genuine than ever. Targeting self-employed people is a standard practice for scam artists but currently they remain an even bigger target ....
[Read More >>]

