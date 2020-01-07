Hackers Post Bloodied Image Of Trump On US Government Website

As reported by Sky News, a US government-operated website has been hacked by a group claiming to be acting in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s top general. Those who clicked on the American Federal Depository Library Programme (FDLP) site on Saturday night were faced with a black page claiming to be from the Islamic Republic of Iran. It showed a picture of President Donald Trump being hit in the face by a fist with blood dripping from his mouth. Underneath it said “Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers” with a claim that the attack was “only a small part” of their ability.

