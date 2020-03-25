Hackers Hijack Routers To Spread Malicious COVID-19 Apps – Networks Expert Comments

119 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It’s being reported that a new cyberattack is hijacking router’s DNS settings so that web browsers display alerts for a fake COVID-19 information app from the World Health Organization that is the Vidar information-stealing malware.

For the past five days, people have been reporting their web browser would open on its own and display a message prompting them to download a ‘COVID-19 Inform App’ that was allegedly from the World Health Organization (WHO). After further research, it was determined that these alerts were being caused by an attack that changed the DNS servers configured on their home D-Link or Linksys routers to use DNS servers operated by the attackers.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Laurence Pitt, Global Security Strategy Director,  Juniper Networks
March 25, 2020
Most internet providers today provide routers that have a decent strength default security setup.
This attack highlights the need for people to make sure they change the default username/password for their home router, as a number of the affected users admitted having a weak or default combination. Most internet providers today provide routers that have a decent strength default security setup. It appears that this attack has targeted a certain brand of router that would also indicate that use ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article