Hackers Get Access To Apple’s Upcoming iOS 14 Nearly Eight Months Ahead Of Its Expected Release

As reported by the Daily Mail, a full leaked version of the upcoming operating system for iPhone and iPad appears to trace back to China, where an anonymous individual purchased a developer’s version of the iPhone 11 with a test version of iOS 14 installed on it.

The pre-release software quickly spread through hacker networks, and has driven a torrent of rumours and leaks about new features throughout the spring. According to a report in Vice, the version obtained by the hacker is dated to December 2019, and was intended to be used only by app developers working on software for iPhone or iPad.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 27, 2020
The worst case scenario that threatens Apple and its users is that when iOS 14 is released there is already an exploit alongside it.
Getting your hands on an iOS early in beta format can be extremely useful for developers. However, to be given such vast access so early on opens up possible illicit use of the file system. Criminal hackers will always look for loopholes and vulnerabilities in any OS, so by nature it would be wise to try and keep a lid on the ecosystem for as long as possible to reduce the chance of those vulnerab ....
