Hackers Get Access To Apple’s Upcoming iOS 14 Nearly Eight Months Ahead Of Its Expected Release

As reported by the Daily Mail, a full leaked version of the upcoming operating system for iPhone and iPad appears to trace back to China, where an anonymous individual purchased a developer’s version of the iPhone 11 with a test version of iOS 14 installed on it.

The pre-release software quickly spread through hacker networks, and has driven a torrent of rumours and leaks about new features throughout the spring. According to a report in Vice, the version obtained by the hacker is dated to December 2019, and was intended to be used only by app developers working on software for iPhone or iPad.