Hackers Create Fake Image-hosting Portal To Steal Card Data

In one of the most complex and innovative hacking campaigns detected to date, a hacker group created a fake icons hosting website in order to disguise malicious code meant to steal payment card data from hacked websites, according to ZDNet. This attack is often referred to as web skimming, where hackers breach websites and then hide malicious code on its pages, code that records and steals payment card details as they’re entered in checkout forms. However, this campaign was more sophisticated than most, as the only thing modified on the hacked sites was the favicon – the logo image shown in browser tabs.