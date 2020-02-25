Hackers Believe Technology Industry Is Least Secure – CEO Comments

Today, HackerOne has revealed that hackers believe that the technology industry is the least secure, despite it being seemingly full of digital natives.
This revelation and more is unveiled for the company’s annual Hacker Report, which is a benchmark study of the bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure ecosystem from the perspective of ethical hackers.
See below for some of the key findings:
- Hackers believe technology firms are the least secure with 18% saying they have the furthest go to improve security
- Government (16%) and finance (14%) were two other industries that hackers believe have the most to improve from a security standpoint
- Despite recent high profile GDPR fines for data breaches in the sector, only 1% of hackers believe that the travel and hospitality industry have the most to do to improve security
- Hacking for good is now a viable career for even more hackers – more than 50 hackers earned over $100,000 (£77,000) in 2019 from bug bounties
- In the past 12 months the Hacker community has now doubled in size to more than 600,000 – representing 850 hackers registering every day in 2019
- Hackers earned more than $40 million (approx. £31 million) in bounties on the HackerOne platform in 2019
