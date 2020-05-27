Hacker Steals 31 SQL Databases (1.6 million rows of data) To Extort Online Shop Owners

A hacker has stolen at least 31 SQL databases containing 1,620,000 (1.6 million) rows of information relating to the customers of online shops.

The hacker is offering samples of the data which, depending on the online shop, may reveal full names, usernames, email addresses, dates of birth, physical addresses, gender, account status, history and more, from each of the extorted e-commerce websites to prove the validity of the data and ramp up the pressure that is exerted on the database owners.