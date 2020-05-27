Hacker Steals 31 SQL Databases (1.6 million rows of data) To Extort Online Shop Owners

Dot Your Expert Comments
A hacker has stolen at least 31 SQL databases containing 1,620,000 (1.6 million) rows of information relating to the customers of online shops.

The hacker is offering samples of the data which, depending on the online shop, may reveal full names, usernames, email addresses, dates of birth, physical addresses, gender, account status, history and more, from each of the extorted e-commerce websites to prove the validity of the data and ramp up the pressure that is exerted on the database owners.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Ilia Kolochenko, Founder and CEO,  ImmuniWeb
May 27, 2020
We will likely see a protracted surge of new attacks targeting careless web shops.
At ImmuniWeb, we first detected a database encrypting ransomware attack in 2015. Since then, both the number and the sophistication of such attacks has skyrocketed. Many cyber gangs now leverage Machine Learning capabilities to better and faster detect outdated web applications in the Internet. They rapidly compromise, backdoor and even patch the vulnerability in a silent and seamless manner to p ....
[Read More >>]

