Hacked Law Firm Informs Celeb Clients Including Lady Gaga And Madonna Of Data Breach – Experts Insight

As reported by Variety, major media and entertainment law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks said that after its internal data systems were hacked — and a vast trove of information on its clients was stolen — it has informed its roster of A-list clients of the breach. “We can confirm that we’ve been victimized by a cyberattack,” the New York-based firm said in a statement to Variety. “We have notified our clients and our staff. We have hired the world’s experts who specialize in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters.”

News of the hack surfaced last week, after a hacker group claimed it infiltrated the Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks network and stole a whopping 756 gigabytes of documents on multiple music and entertainment figures. Those include clients past and present, among them: Lady Gaga, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Cam Newton, Bette Midler, Jessica Simpson, Priyanka Chopra, Idina Menzel and Run DMC, the hackers claimed.