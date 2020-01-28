Government Plans New Laws For Smart Gadgets

According to BBC News, the UK government is developing laws that would require manufacturers to ensure their smart gadgets cannot be hacked and exploited via the internet. This is in the face of concerns that many internet-enabled devices lack basic security features. Under the proposed laws, manufacturers would have to:
- ensure all internet-enabled devices had a unique password
- provide a public point of contact so anyone could report a vulnerability
- state the minimum length of time a device would receive security updates
