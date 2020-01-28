Government Plans New Laws For Smart Gadgets

179 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

According to BBC News, the UK government is developing laws that would require manufacturers to ensure their smart gadgets cannot be hacked and exploited via the internet. This is in the face of concerns that many internet-enabled devices lack basic security features. Under the proposed laws, manufacturers would have to:

  • ensure all internet-enabled devices had a unique password
  • provide a public point of contact so anyone could report a vulnerability
  • state the minimum length of time a device would receive security updates
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
January 28, 2020
Unique passwords are more important than most people tend to realise.
Confidence in the security of smart devices should come as standard so this new proposal can’t come soon enough. Long has there been a standoff between security professionals and manufacturers battling it out over the protection of customers and their gadgets, so if the government muscle in on the action it could just be the answer we have been fighting for. Unique passwords are more important ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article