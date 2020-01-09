Google Project Zero Changes Rules On Revealing Cyberattacks

According to TechRadar, Google’s Project Zero has revealed that it will be trialling a new policy where the security team will give companies a full 90 days before disclosing issues in their systems or software. The search giant’s team of security analysts is well regarded for discovering major vulnerabilities but it has received criticism from others in the industry for its relatively fast disclosure times. The new disclosure policy aims to fix this while also holding companies more accountable for how they patch security issues.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Casey Ellis, CTO and Founder,  Bugcrowd
January 09, 2020
The policy’s delayed disclosure notice is a smart move.
Project Zero’s policy and disclosure update is a solid concession given the amount of time it can take to get a security patch fully deployed to users, even when a vendor fixes the bug quickly. The right kind of pressure can be a good thing when it comes to vulnerability finds and fixes, and this is what Google is trying to optimize through its policy. Creating efficient patch developments, but avoiding hasty rollouts, is Project Zero’s goal, and Google is moving the industry forward with this policy by motivating developers to prioritize security. The policy’s delayed disclosure notice is a smart move - It relieves the incentive to rush patch development into the wild, which in turn reduces the potential for poor security outcomes as a product of their research. It’s certainly a novel update to standard coordinated vulnerability disclosure (CVD) practices, and it’ll be interesting to see how successful this policy update is throughout the year.
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
January 09, 2020
A fixed length will most likely work for the majority of vulnerabilities.
I think this is an excellent move by Project Zero, because once the vulnerability is patched, it does not mean that everyone is instantaneously secure. Patches work with a time lag and this has obviously been taken into consideration to best protect both the company at stake and the users. Responsible disclosure times are a tradeoff between the scale of the vulnerability, whether it is being exploited in the wild and giving companies enough time to respond to the threat. A fixed length will most likely work for the majority of vulnerabilities and I am sure analysis of previous threats has been considered to create this mean average time. However, for this to work, Project Zero will still have to take into account that some individual patches may clearly need more time before they are made public to best ensure the safety of their users.

