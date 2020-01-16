Google Introduces iPhones As Physical Two-factor Security Keys

261 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

As reported by Digital Trends, Google has today announced that iPhones can now function as physical two-factor security keys for logging into the company’s own services like Gmail in Chrome. This authentication method, Google claims, is a lot more secure than ordinary two-factor prompts, as it requires the iPhone to be physically in the computer’s proximity.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
January 16, 2020
People are just about coming round to understanding SMS 2FA as a rule.
Two-factor authentication is more of a necessity than ever, but the toughest hurdle is encouraging users to set it up. Without it being built into accounts by default, 2FA only gains significant uptake when it is handed to users on a plate, and is easy to implement. People are just about coming round to understanding SMS 2FA as a rule, but what Google are offering is even more secure to account holders, and offers stronger protection and security. Hardware security keys are an excellent way of easily adding an extra layer of security without being delayed when accessing your accounts. One drawback, however, is the fact that the set-up process might still be a barrier for less tech savvy users.”

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

In this article