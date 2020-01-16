As reported by Digital Trends, Google has today announced that iPhones can now function as physical two-factor security keys for logging into the company’s own services like Gmail in Chrome. This authentication method, Google claims, is a lot more secure than ordinary two-factor prompts, as it requires the iPhone to be physically in the computer’s proximity.
Google Introduces iPhones As Physical Two-factor Security Keys
