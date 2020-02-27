Gmail Adds Deep Learning To Block Malicious Documents – Expert Comments

Google has announced that it recently added deep learning capabilities to its malware scanner for Gmail, as part of an effort to detect and block malicious attachments. The search giant’s existing document scanner handles more than 300 billion attachments every week to block malicious content. Google notes that 63% of the malicious documents it blocks take different forms on a daily basis. To help address this increasingly evolving threat landscape, the deep learning-based document scanner will work to bolster Gmail’s detection capabilities.