Fxmsp Hackers Made $1.5M Selling Access To Corporate Networks

New details have emerged on the activity of the infamous Fxmsp hacker that last year was advertising access to the networks of three cybersecurity vendors. Researchers tracking Fxmsp’s ventures on underground forums counted the network intrusions associated with this actor and revealed the presumed identity of the attacker.

Researchers at Group-IB examined Fxmsp’s exposure in the public areas of the forums where they were advertising their business, assessing that the actor breached networks of at least 135 companies in 44 countries. Among the targets are small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), government organizations, banks, and Fortune 500 companies. Group-IB’s conservative estimate is that in 3+ years (since 2016) Fxmsp made at least $1.5 million from selling network access.