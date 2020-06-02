Future MOT Tests May Include Cars To Be Tested For Cyber Security To Prevent Hacks

MOT tests may soon introduce the clause when driverless cars hit the road to ensure safety and quality standards are maintained for road users. The new safety standard known as CAV PASS, will help minimise defects ahead of testing and wider deployment of autonomous cars on UK roads. The new measures will first focus on enabling trialling for self driving vehicles but the aim is to asssure security for cars when they are finally sold to the public. The scheme is part of an ongoing project to build the first code of practice for automated vehicle trials so scientists can build the cars of the future.

Hugo Van den Toorn, Manager, Offensive Security ,  Outpost24
June 02, 2020
Keep in mind though, that even though there is a standard for testing these vehicles, no vehicle will ever be ‘hacker proof’.
This is a great development for the automotive industry, an industry known for its ever-growing array of industry standards and technologies. Having a standard that includes testing the security as part of the overall safety of vehicles is a great way forward. Not just for autonomous vehicles but even for non-autonomous cars being produced today, which are becoming increasingly connected and ‘sm ....
