Future MOT Tests May Include Cars To Be Tested For Cyber Security To Prevent Hacks

MOT tests may soon introduce the clause when driverless cars hit the road to ensure safety and quality standards are maintained for road users. The new safety standard known as CAV PASS, will help minimise defects ahead of testing and wider deployment of autonomous cars on UK roads. The new measures will first focus on enabling trialling for self driving vehicles but the aim is to asssure security for cars when they are finally sold to the public. The scheme is part of an ongoing project to build the first code of practice for automated vehicle trials so scientists can build the cars of the future.