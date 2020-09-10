Funding boost to help healthcare suppliers improve cyber security: Expert Commentary

Hundreds of the country’s vital healthcare firms are set to benefit from government funding to boost their cybersecurity, the Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman announces today, as part of London Tech Week.
The move comes after the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) identified a heightened cyber threat to the UK health sector in relation to the pandemic.
Small and medium-sized businesses, such as medical suppliers and primary care providers, are being invited to apply for a slice of the £500,000 funding
The initiative will see all consultancy and certification costs covered by the government.
