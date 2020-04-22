France Asks Apple To Relax iPhone Security For Coronavirus Tracking App Development

The French government has asked Apple to relax a Bluetooth privacy standard that is hampering the development of a mobile application being designed to track the spread of COVID-19. The government is building an app due to be deployed by May 11, according to Bloomberg. However, there are delays due to one of the inbuilt features designed to protect Bluetooth that stops the communications protocol from constantly running in the background when data is being transferred from an iPhone.

David Grout, CTO of EMEA,  FireEye
Technology has an incredibly important role to play in resolving this crisis.
No one could disagree with the aim of the app proposed by french government: to limit the virus spread by determining contact and alerting people who have potentially come into contact with an individual who has tested positive. However, the contention with this app, and many others like it that have been proposed by governments around the world, is whether they sacrifice the privacy and security ....
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
Google and Apple's contact tracing system allows users to be anonymous.
I doubt Apple will grant France's request given that it's already working on a contact tracing solution in partnership with Google. Apple has a history of not giving into government demands to weaken security. I don't think the French government has any ulterior motives, but removing the restriction on background data transfer via Bluetooth could open iOS users up to other attacks, or authorities ....
