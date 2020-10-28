Finnish Psych Patients Blackmailed Following Breach – CEO Perspective

A data breach at Vastaamo, a Finnish nationwide psychotherapy practice, has resulted in the blackmailing of hundreds of patients. Excerpts (via Google Translator) of Vastaamo’s press release: “The Board of Directors of Psychotherapy Center has relieved the company’s CEO from office… On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, the psychotherapy center said that it had been the victim of a data breach and blackmail… it seems probable that the data breach that led to the theft of the customer database took place in November 2018. There has been a lack of protection in the customer information system of the correspondence, which criminals have gained access to at that time… the system has also been able to infiltrate until mid-March 2019. We do not know that the database was stolen after November 2018, but it is possible that individual data has been viewed or copied.”