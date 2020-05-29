FIN7 Hacking Group Member Arrested By The U.S.

287 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It was reported yesterday that U.S. officials have arrested another alleged member of the FIN7 hacking group (also known as the Carbanak Group).

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jens Monrad, Head of Intelligence, EMEA,  FireEye
May 29, 2020
FireEye has been tracking FIN7, also sometimes referred to as the Carbanak Group, since 2015.
It is welcome news that the U.S. law enforcement’s ongoing investigation into the FIN7 group has led to another arrest. FireEye has been tracking FIN7, also sometimes referred to as the Carbanak Group, since 2015. The group is responsible for a number of the most high-profile, financially motivated attacks in recent years. It is infamous for its use of the CARBANAK backdoor to extract payment-ca ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article