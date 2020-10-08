FIFA 21 Cybersecuirty Threats — Comments From Experts By Security Experts October 8, 2020 218 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email On Friday, the wait is over and FIFA 21 becomes available to the general public, but with the game being so popular, potential cybersecurity threats lurk in the shadows. EXPERTS COMMENTS Chris Boyd, Lead Malware Intelligence Analyst, Malwarebytes October 08, 2020 Away from gaming platforms, older scams such as setting up fake support accounts. FIFA games are enormously popular, and the target of many types of scam as a result. With the launch of FIFA 21, gamers need to have their wits about them. For example, coins, used as in-game currency, are often the focus of "cheap currency purchase" sites which go hand-in-hand with phishing – a scam where targets are targeted by email, telephone, or text message. A variety of different bait is ....[Read More >>]FIFA games are enormously popular, and the target of many types of scam as a result. With the launch of FIFA 21, gamers need to have their wits about them. For example, coins, used as in-game currency, are often the focus of "cheap currency purchase" sites which go hand-in-hand with phishing – a scam where targets are targeted by email, telephone, or text message. A variety of different bait is used including coins, in-game player cards, and fake account restriction warnings. On console, scammers will often send direct messages to other players claiming to be Game Admins or offering special deals. These messages should be reported, and the senders blocked. EA titles recently returned to the Steam platform, which means more choice for gamers but also more responsibility. It's not enough to take advantage of EA specific account security features like login verification and trusted devices. They also need to ensure they're locking down all additional accounts tied to the EA ecosystem in some way. This means enabling features like SteamGuard, adding a second secured email account, and reading up on a few platform-specific common attacks. Away from gaming platforms, older scams such as setting up fake support accounts then sliding into conversations between gamers and genuine customer support is still popular. While the real support help is away or offline for the night, the fake account is busy directing the gamer to a fake login page to steal account credentials. Considering how common password reuse is across multiple accounts generally, it's also worth securing any platforms used to interact with gaming-related issues generally. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
