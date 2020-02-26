FCA Admits Revealing Customers’ Details

As reported by BBC News, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted that it inadvertently published online the personal data of people who made complaints against it. The UK’s City watchdog said the names of the complainants, along with some addresses and telephone numbers, were accessible.

It will contact the most affected people to apologise and offer advice on next steps, it said. The watchdog added it had referred itself to UK privacy authorities. The personal information was published in November in response to a Freedom of Information request as part of a spreadsheet. The watchdog discovered the incident in early February, and immediately removed the data. The publication of this information was a mistake by the FCA.