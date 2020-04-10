Fake BBC Twitter Account Removed After Spreading Fake News

The BBC and Twitter moved quickly yesterday to remove a fake account impersonating the corporation’s Breaking News Twitter page, but not before it had managed to spread an untrue story about the health of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The fake post was picked up by a prominent TV channel in Pakistan, which is aired for a short while as a news flash. It subsequently aired an apology after realizing its error.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]