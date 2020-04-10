Fake BBC Twitter Account Removed After Spreading Fake News

The BBC and Twitter moved quickly yesterday to remove a fake account impersonating the corporation’s Breaking News Twitter page, but not before it had managed to spread an untrue story about the health of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The fake post was picked up by a prominent TV channel in Pakistan, which is aired for a short while as a news flash. It subsequently aired an apology after realizing its error.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
April 10, 2020
Some fake accounts may even have lots of followers but bot farms are sometimes used to add fake followers.
It is extremely difficult for companies to keep control of impersonation accounts that can crop up, especially at a time like this. However, more can be done on the user’s end, and I would advise Twitter users to research the origin of a tweet and verify the account before interreacting with it. It is now more important than ever to not share posts that aren’t verified to reduce the spread of ....
