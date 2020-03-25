Facebook Messenger Could Ban Mass Forwarding Of Messages – Cybersecurity Expert Reaction

As reported by the Independent, Facebook could stop people from forwarding messages to too many people in an attempt to stop the spread of misinformation about coronavirus. The company is testing a new feature for Messenger that only allows messages to be sent on to a maximum of five people, making it harder to spread hoaxes or rumours without thinking about them. The feature is not yet available but Facebook confirmed it is being tested inside the company.
