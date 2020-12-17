Face Verification And Multi-user SMS 2FA Options Added To SingPass – Expert Reaction

It has been reported that Singapore has added face verification as a two-factor authentication (2FA) option to log into SingPass, an account residents use to access e-government services. They also can choose to send their SMS one-time password (OTP) to another SingPass user’s mobile number, which is offered to help less digitally savvy users navigate the platform with external assistance. The two additional 2FA options were introduced as part of the government’s efforts to support a digitally inclusive society, said Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) in a statement Wednesday.

The full story can be found here: https://www.zdnet.com/article/singapore-adds-face-verification-multi-user-sms-to-singpass-2fa/

Experts Comments