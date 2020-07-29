Experts warn of vetting third-part partners in light og Promo.com Breach

Promo.com, an Israeli-based video marketing creation site, disclosed a data breach at the hands of an undisclosed third-party supplier that compromised the records of 22M users. The breach came to light after Promo.com found its data being given away for free on a hacker forum. Cybersecurity experts commented below on the importance of vetting third-party partners.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Justin Heard, Director of the Security Intelligence and Analytics, Nuspire
July 29, 2020
The Promo breach serves as a reminder of the importance of vetting your third-party partners.
Your attack surface is a lot bigger than you think. The Promo breach serves as a reminder of the importance of vetting your third-party partners. If your third-party partners don’t have equal or greater security standards, they are a security risk. As your organization grows and scales, so does your list of third-party vendors, so it is in every organization’s best interest to always vet the s ....Your attack surface is a lot bigger than you think. The Promo breach serves as a reminder of the importance of vetting your third-party partners. If your third-party partners don’t have equal or greater security standards, they are a security risk. As your organization grows and scales, so does your list of third-party vendors, so it is in every organization’s best interest to always vet the security of their vendors. The overarching issue with third-party security is accountability. If your organization collects customer data or has privileged access, it is your responsibility to keep that data protected and fines should be issued if an organization fails to do so. If your organization has access to customer data, I recommend employing a layered approach to security, which requires advanced antivirus detection over legacy tools and educating your staff on what they can do to prevent security incidents.
