Experts warn of vetting third-part partners in light og Promo.com Breach

406 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Promo.com, an Israeli-based video marketing creation site, disclosed a data breach at the hands of an undisclosed third-party supplier that compromised the records of 22M users. The breach came to light after Promo.com found its data being given away for free on a hacker forum. Cybersecurity experts commented below on the importance of vetting third-party partners.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
July 29, 2020
Change passwords if they're reused anywhere, keep an eye on credit score, and send a strongly-worded email to the provider expressing their disdain.
Having 3rd parties and outsourcing elements of work is a reality in today's business world, but outsourcing any activity does not absolve an organisation of its security responsibilities. This is another incident where an organisation is stating the breach has occurred from a third party, which may be true, but it's still a breach for which they are responsible. Whenever handing over data to third ....
[Read More >>]
Justin Heard, Director of the Security Intelligence and Analytics,  Nuspire
July 29, 2020
The Promo breach serves as a reminder of the importance of vetting your third-party partners.
Your attack surface is a lot bigger than you think. The Promo breach serves as a reminder of the importance of vetting your third-party partners. If your third-party partners don’t have equal or greater security standards, they are a security risk. As your organization grows and scales, so does your list of third-party vendors, so it is in every organization’s best interest to always vet the s ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article