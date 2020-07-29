Experts Warn Of Not Protecting Personal Information Resulting In Cosmetics Giant Avon Leaks

It’s been revealed that a misconfigured cloud server at global cosmetics brand Avon was recently discovered leaking 19 million records including personal information and technical logs.

Ed Macnair, CEO ,  Censornet
July 29, 2020
It is simply unacceptable that a database of this size was left exposed with no password protection or encryption.
This is another example of a big name playing fast and loose with the sensitive data of their customers, and the scale of this leak is particularly embarrassing for Avon. It is simply unacceptable that a database of this size was left exposed with no password protection or encryption. The leaked information - including phone numbers, dates of birth and home and email addresses - provides hacker
