Experts Response On TikTok Vulnerability To Let Hackers Access Users’ Videos

It has been reported that multiple vulnerabilities have been found within video sharing app TikTok. Security researchers found that it was possible to spoof text messages to make them appear to come from TikTok. Once a user clicked the fake link, a hacker would have been able to access parts of their TikTok account, including uploading and deleting videos and changing settings on existing videos from public to private. The researchers also found that TikTok’s infrastructure would have allowed a hacker to redirect a hacked user to a malicious website that looked like TikTok’s homepage. This could have been combined with cross-site scripting and other attacks on the user’s account.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
January 09, 2020
Auto updates are always the best way to keep up to speed with apps like TikTok.
Malicious actors are always looking for vulnerabilities, so TikTok should not be shamed for being targeted. The fact that they are taking ownership and offering quick support updates to mitigate the risk to their users is a positive step that should be commended. One of the main vulnerabilities in question involved hackers being able to access phone numbers and send texts, which should serve as a warning that SMS messages must always be taken with precaution due to their lack of security. People should always think twice before clicking on a link in a message, but when the SMS looks legitimate, people often still follow through with the request. Auto updates are always the best way to keep up to speed with apps like TikTok. They will then look after themselves, so auto updating in the background should provide peace of mind.
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
January 09, 2020
With 40% of TikTok users being between 10-19, the ability for this user base to detect or understand the implications.
With 40% of TikTok users being between 10-19, the ability for this user base to detect or understand the implications of any scam are limited. Developers of apps targeting or popular with teens then have a social responsibility to protect their install base from threats designed to harvest their data or scam them. While TikTok was able to patch the issues identified by Check Point Research, during investigation of the issue the attack path would’ve been investigated. Developers performing this research would likely have identified not only the specific attack method, but could likely have discovered additional potential areas for user data to become compromised. This investigative process is common when faced with any security issue, but in addition to the patch the development team should’ve updated their threat models and performed a more thorough review of the security of their application. By both creating a patch and updating a threat model, an organisation can effectively prevent future attacks as developers tend to repeat coding patterns and if a given coding pattern leads to security issue under one condition, it likely leads to security issues when used elsewhere in the application.

