Experts Response On TikTok Vulnerability To Let Hackers Access Users’ Videos

It has been reported that multiple vulnerabilities have been found within video sharing app TikTok. Security researchers found that it was possible to spoof text messages to make them appear to come from TikTok. Once a user clicked the fake link, a hacker would have been able to access parts of their TikTok account, including uploading and deleting videos and changing settings on existing videos from public to private. The researchers also found that TikTok’s infrastructure would have allowed a hacker to redirect a hacked user to a malicious website that looked like TikTok’s homepage. This could have been combined with cross-site scripting and other attacks on the user’s account.

