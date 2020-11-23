Experts Reaction On Verizon Cyber-Espionage Report

Earlier last week, Verizon issued its first-ever Cyber-Espionage Report. The 2020 Cyber Espionage Report (CER) draws from seven years of Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) content and more than 14 years of the company’s Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC) Cyber-Espionage data breach response expertise. Verizon said that it published the CER to serve as a guide for cybersecurity professionals searching for ways to improve their organisation’s cyber-defence posture and incident response (IR) capabilities.

Key findings of the report are that for cyber-espionage breaches, 85% of actors were state affiliated, 8% were nation-state affiliated, and just 4% were linked with organized crime. Former employees made up 2% of actors. The industries most impacted by cyber-espionage breaches in the previous seven years were the public sector, manufacturing, professional, information, mining and utilities, education, and the financial industry.

Experts Comments