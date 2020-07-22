Experts Reaction On University of York Hit by Serious Data Breach

As reported by BBC, University of York leaders have launched an investigation after personal details of its staff and students were accessed during the cyber attack. The cybersecurity experts responded below on this breach.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
July 22, 2020
Victims must be made aware at the earliest opportunity and organisations need to urgently understand the huge risk those affected are at.
Every single day that an organisation delays informing those affected is another day where their data is in the wrong hands and is at risk of being abused by criminals. Victims must be made aware at the earliest opportunity and organisations need to urgently understand the huge risk those affected are at. The ICO states they need to be informed of an attack within 72 hours and threaten organisati ....
