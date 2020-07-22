Experts Reaction On University of York Hit by Serious Data Breach By Security Experts July 22, 2020 229 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email As reported by BBC, University of York leaders have launched an investigation after personal details of its staff and students were accessed during the cyber attack. The cybersecurity experts responded below on this breach. EXPERTS COMMENTS Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET July 22, 2020 Victims must be made aware at the earliest opportunity and organisations need to urgently understand the huge risk those affected are at. Every single day that an organisation delays informing those affected is another day where their data is in the wrong hands and is at risk of being abused by criminals. Victims must be made aware at the earliest opportunity and organisations need to urgently understand the huge risk those affected are at. The ICO states they need to be informed of an attack within 72 hours and threaten organisati ....[Read More >>]Every single day that an organisation delays informing those affected is another day where their data is in the wrong hands and is at risk of being abused by criminals. Victims must be made aware at the earliest opportunity and organisations need to urgently understand the huge risk those affected are at. The ICO states they need to be informed of an attack within 72 hours and threaten organisations with hefty fines, but this still doesn’t mean they will be forced to pay. This in turn increases the possibility of such organisations being slow to react when making those affected aware of the risks and puts people’s personal information in jeopardy. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
